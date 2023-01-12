 
Machine Gun Kelly celebrates one-year engagement anniversary to fiancée Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly recently left fans swooning with an adorable video as he celebrated the first anniversary of fiancée Megan Fox.

Taking to Instagram, the 32-year-old rapper shared a throwback photo of him putting the gorgeous ring into Megan’s finger.

The couple got engaged in front of a banyan tree at the Ritz Carlton Dorado Beach resort in Puerto Rico where MGK got down on one knee to pop the question.

The lovebirds usually remain in the spotlight with their loved-up public appearances and witty comments. Last month, the Transformers actress confessed to ‘seeking a girlfriend’ in an Instagram post.

The Bad Things rapper replied to the post: “I don't think you have the filing capacity for this request.”

Meanwhile, the throwback video of the proposal brought back the memories of the couple’s engagement and the buzz their iconic rings created at the time.

He told Vogue: “The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts.”

Moreover, Machine Gun Kelly also posted a long caption about the ring on his social media account right after the engagement.

“I know the tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love,” he wrote.

