Georgina Rodriguez cuts stylish figure during shopping spree in Saudi Arabia

Georgina Rodriguez, who has been living in Saudi Arabia with her beau Cristiano Ronaldo since last week, recently cut a stylish figure.

The mother of two stepped out in Riyadh with her two daughters – Alana Aveiro and Bella Esmeralda, as the trio enjoyed a shopping spree.

Taking to Instagram, the I Am Georgina star offered fans a glimpse of her sweet time spent with daughters.

The photo featured Georgina standing leg-crossed in front of a rack full of dolls and other toys. She looked as gorgeous as always in a pair of knee-length boots.

She rocked a black turtleneck top under a navy blazer, featuring golden buttons, which she paired with light blue jeans.

During her stay in the country, Georgina has to follow a few rules to avoid any trouble.

As mentioned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the European Union and Cooperation, there are a few rules to follow for people who want to move to Saudi Arabia, including wearing the abaya in public.

