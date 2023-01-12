 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez reveals she’s back on Instagram: Photos

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 12, 2023

Selena Gomez reveals she’s back on Instagram: Photos
Selena Gomez reveals she’s back on Instagram: Photos

Selena Gomez has recently hinted at officially making a return to Instagram.

Lately, the Only Murders in the Building star took to the photo-sharing app and shared a few mirror selfies of herself.

In the caption, the Calm Down hit-maker wrote, “Wait, can you tell I am back on Instagram?”

In no time, the post garnered over five million likes with more than 30,000 comments.

Responding to the singer’s question in the caption, one user said, “We are here for it!!”

Another added, “Yea we did… queen of Instagram is back.”

Earlier in her interview with Good Morning America, Selena revealed how “staying offline” helped improve her mental health.

“I haven’t been on the Internet in four-and-a-half years. It has changed my life completely. I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people,” stated the 30-year-old.

It is pertinent to mention that her team would rely on her team to post the content for her on the app.

A year ago, after getting off from Instagram, Selena disclosed that she’d been “completely unaware of, actually, what's going on in pop culture”, and that makes her “really happy”.

“For me, it’s really saved my life,” she added.

Interestingly, this year, Selena had begun posting low-key photos from her New Year along with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. Then she put up a photo with her sister with a caption, “Sister date night” last week.

Meanwhile, the singer has been open about her bipolar diagnosis, depression and anxiety in the past.

More From Entertainment:

Christina Applegate ‘happy’ for SAG Awards nomination after MS diagnosis

Christina Applegate ‘happy’ for SAG Awards nomination after MS diagnosis
Spice Girls' Geri Horner, Victoria Beckham pen special birthday tributes for Mel C

Spice Girls' Geri Horner, Victoria Beckham pen special birthday tributes for Mel C

Jack Nicholson’s solitary living worries friends and family about his mental well-being

Jack Nicholson’s solitary living worries friends and family about his mental well-being
PETA slams Dakota Johnson over Gucci new campaign: Deets

PETA slams Dakota Johnson over Gucci new campaign: Deets
Kumail Nanjiani speaks in favour of Martin Scorsese over Marvel criticism

Kumail Nanjiani speaks in favour of Martin Scorsese over Marvel criticism
Grey’s Anatomy unveils Ellen Pompeo’s exit from the show: Watch

Grey’s Anatomy unveils Ellen Pompeo’s exit from the show: Watch
Molly-Mae Hague delights fans with her pregnancy fashion style

Molly-Mae Hague delights fans with her pregnancy fashion style

Andrew Tate’s war of words with Logan Paul on Twitter from Romanian prison

Andrew Tate’s war of words with Logan Paul on Twitter from Romanian prison
Romeo Beckham gets 'I love you' tattoo for girlfriend Mia Regan

Romeo Beckham gets 'I love you' tattoo for girlfriend Mia Regan
King Charles appears in high spirit amid Harry, Meghan's outcry

King Charles appears in high spirit amid Harry, Meghan's outcry
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger cosy up for a romantic ski trip

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger cosy up for a romantic ski trip

Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton quash breakup rumours with viral pics

Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton quash breakup rumours with viral pics