Psychologist shares two cents on Leonardo DiCaprio’s unhealthy lifestyle

Friday Jan 13 2023
Friday Jan 13, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio has been living an unhealthy lifestyle these past few months which is not good for a man his age, revealed psychologist.

Psychologist Jo Hemmings analyzed the Titanic star’s behaviour which she says may make him end up cutting a “tragic and lonely figure.”

DiCaprio, who was linked with Gigi Hadid after his breakup with Camila Morrone, has been seen partying with his pals while celebrating the New Year recently while showing off his not-so-fit physique.

“Leo's starting to get a dad bod likely from overindulging and not exercising over the holiday period,” Hemmings told The Sun. "He doesn't hide his smoking, which also doesn't help in itself.

"Leo isn’t mindful of any restlessness he gets from his party lifestyle and being addicted to it, so he might end up cutting a tragic, lonely figure in 10 years’ time.

"He's approaching that tipping point at 50 when he'll want to start to settle down because the male menopause starts to kick in,” she added.

Hemmings continued: "Leo has still got his hugely successful career going on and while he sadly hasn’t yet found the enduring love of his life, he does seem to be having a ball trying to find someone for the long run.

"The issue is that he's not looking after himself at the same time and it's starting to show. For many men approaching 50, the hormonal changes kick in around this time, giving them less energy both in and out of the bedroom.

"Leo's a smart guy, he recognizes that his needs will change in due course, but for the moment, he is making hay while the proverbial sun still shines for him.

"Leo is in a pretty unique position in Hollywood – especially as he still has a successful career and isn’t partying to compensate because his fame is on the slide," the psychologist added.

"But while he might covet this position, I don’t think he’ll want to sustain it for much longer.

"Interestingly, before people start to give up the lavish, partying lifestyle, they often step it up a bit just because they know that time's limited.

"Leo seems to be making the most of the last few months – or few years – of freedom,” she concluded.

