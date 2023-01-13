 
entertainment
Friday Jan 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp's daughter makes first appearance since death of dad’s friend Jeff Beck

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 13, 2023

Johnny Depp's daughter Lily-Rose made her first public outing after the death of her dad’s closest friend and musical collaborator Jeff Beck.

The 23-year-old daughter of Depp and Vanessa Paradis was seen while out shopping in Los Angeles, where she made a pitstop at an Erewhon market, which is an upscale health-conscious food store.

The actress looked casually stylish in an all-black ensemble as the Dancer (2016) star opted for a casual-cool look dressed in fitted pants and a stylish leather jacket over a hoodie.

Born in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France, just west of Paris, Depp calls Los Angeles home a good part of the year.

The rising star actress and her brother Jack, 20, split their time growing up between their mother Vanessa Paradis' native country of France, and the United States.

While her dad is said to be grief-stricken over the death of Beck, who's been widely considered among the greatest and most influential rock guitarists ever, it's not known whether Lily Rose has seen him since his passing.

The British star, a former Yardbirds member, was 78 when he died on Tuesday, January 10, while at a hospital near Riverhall, England after contracting bacterial meningitis.

