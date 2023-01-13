 
entertainment
Friday Jan 13 2023
Andrew Garfield, Amelia Dimoldenberg’s flirty red carpet interview sparks fans’ interest

Friday Jan 13, 2023

Andrew Garfield turned heads as he walked the red carpet of the 2023 Golden Globe awards ceremony, held on Jan. 10 in Beverly Hills.

The Amazing Spider Man star, 39, who was nominated under the category for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series for Banner of Heaven, gave fans a viral moment from the star-studded event as he interacted with red carpet host Amelia Dimoldenberg.

A clip of Garfield flirting with the Chicken Shop Dates actress has gone viral on the internet as fans cannot stop talking about their stunning chemistry.

In the viral clip, Garfield was seen teasing Amelia, who told him, “We must stop meeting like this.” Garfield responded to her comment, saying, “I only ever want to see you”

The Hacksaw Ridge star was interrupted by the host saying, “What?” to which, Garfield replied, “I didn't finish my sentence”, adding, “I only ever want to see you in these kinds of situations.”

The hilarious conversation continued for around 2 minutes and Amelia cheekily said she would want to see him in other situations as she invited him to her birthday party on 30th January.

Garfield, enjoying the chat, inquired about Amelia's star sign, to which she said she's an Aquarius. The Tick, Tick, Boom star replied, “If you have a sun sign that’s the same as the moon sign of someone else, it’s good.”

The viral clip has already racked up 90,000 likes on TikTok with fans praising their chemistry.

Andrew was nominated for Best Actor but lost out to Evan Peters for his critically-acclaimed performance in the Netflix series, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

