Friday Jan 13 2023
Molly-Mae Hague fans convinced they've worked out name of her baby daughter

Molly-Mae Hague fans convinced they've worked out name of her baby daughter

Molly-Mae Hague fans are convinced that they have worked out her baby girl's name after spotting a subtle 'clue with her daughter's nursery.

The former Love Island star, 23, revealed in September that she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Tommy Fury, 23, and while she's been open about most aspects of her pregnancy - she's stayed tight-lipped over her girl's moniker.

However, fans reckon that Home Interiors company Neo Home may have given the name away as they shared images of a stunning nursery design for their client - whom many believe is Molly-Mae.

The company uploaded an image of a classy white nursery, which featured a lit-up neon sign with the word 'Halo' hanging above the cot, with the caption also reading: 'Baby Halo' - causing followers to speculate this could be the tot's name.

Another similar image, this time showing more of the room, shows off the rest of the minimalist design - with stunning white wardrobes, gold accents, and a striking cloud feature that arches over the cot.

Captioning the post, they penned: 'Nursery of dreams for our client: Designed by us', with Neo Home confirming the images were a 3D mock-up of the room.

Meanwhile, The PrettyLittleThing creative director has shared a glimpse of her baby's girl's nursery in recent days, with the wardrobe's ridged edging and glass doors eerily similar to Neo Home's designs.

While since announcing her pregnancy, she has often used cloud or angel emojis in her captions when sharing images of her bump or talking about her little girl - with Neo Home UK also using the cloud emoji.  

