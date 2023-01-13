Myleene Klass showcases impeccable sense of style in black crop top

 
entertainment
Friday Jan 13 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 13, 2023

Myleene Klass showed off her impeccable style in a black crop top and sleek white trouser suit as she arrived at Smooth FM in London, Friday.

The media personality, 44, strolled along with her very toned abs on display while strolling along in her colour block ensemble.

Myleene look caught everyone’s attention as she donned a skimpy crop top and sleek longline blazer as she made her way to work, with a Gucci belt further highlighting her enviable physique.

It comes after Myleene announced she has become an ambassador for Tommys, the UK's largest pregnancy, and baby loss charity.

To mark the occasion, she shared a heartwarming video of herself cradling her son Apollo in the delivery room after she gave birth in 2019. 

