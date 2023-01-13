Jenna Bush Hager breaks her silence on being body-shamed by her grandmother

Jenna Bush Hager recently opened up on being “body-shamed” by her grandmother Barbara Bush during her teens.



During the latest episode of NBC’s TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Jenna recalled, “I was wearing a yellow bikini when my said, ‘you are looking chubby’.”

Jenna remembered how her grandmother’s comment about her body made her “feel like I wanted to hide in it”.

Jenna mentioned that the former first lady, who died in 2018, always had a “biting personality”.

Later in the life, when Jenna grew up as an adult, her late grandma apologised for the “chubby” remarks.

Barbara also revealed that her own mother Pauline Pierce used to “say those types of things to me while growing up”.

Jenna disclosed, “Barbara’s mother always thought of her sister as the really beautiful one and would say it, ‘Martha’s the pretty one. You’re the funny one. You’re the smart one’.”

Jenna stated that she had not worn a “bikini for years” in spite of her late grandma’s apology.

She also added that her own mother Laura Bush had never put “pressure” on her regarding body weight.