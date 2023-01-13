 
Gerard Butler explains how he accidentally rubbed acid on his face while filming Plane

Gerard Butler recently recalled how he accidentally rubbed acid on his face during filming new movie Plane.

During an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Gerard opened up about a stressful day on the set of his action flick where he was trying to assess what was wrong with an airplane so that he could take off again.

“I'm sticking my hand in between these two wheels, kind of pretending that I know what I'm doing,” said the Ugly Truth star.

Gerard continued, “Every time I bring my hands out, they're covered in blood and green fluid, right? And I'm like, ‘I don't know what this green fluid is’.”

The actor mentioned that the team was shooting in Puerto Rico and he was sweating profusely due to scorching heat.

Gerard recalled that he went to “rub the sweat off his face” the fluid on his hand transferred to his skin.

“Suddenly, it's in my throat. It's in my mouth. It's up my nose. It's in my eyes. It's burning my face, and I mean burning. And it turns out this is essentially phosphoric acid,” disclosed the actor.

He further stated, “The airline pilots that were there watching go, ‘No!’”

“So, I’m just like burning alive. It was intense, and it actually burned for hours, but it was great for the scene,” added Gerard.

It is pertinent to mention that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests the area in contact with acid should be washed immediately.

