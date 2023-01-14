 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Elizabeth I or Henry VIII would have had Prince Harry's head for less says author

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 14, 2023

Elizabeth I or Henry VIII would have had Prince Harrys head for less says author

Prince Harry is receiving backlash for his latest attack on the royal family.

A couple of days after releasing his tell-all memoir "Spare", Harry was interviewed by The Telegraph.

During his interview, Harry said he wants to save the royals from themselves.

The Duke of Sussex said he has enough content for a second book but his family will not forgive him.

He also said that he wants to help Prince William's children because onc or them will end up like him.

Royal author and journalist Robert Jobson hit back at Prince Harry and suggested that Harry would have been executed if Elizabeth I or Henry VIII were on the throne.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Is Harry now proposing his alternative monarchy. He will “fix” the monarchy. He’s lucky it’s his “Pa” on the throne not Henry VIII or Elizabeth I."

He added, "They would have had his head for less … and seen it as an attempted coup! He is deluded."


More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton removes engagement ring during latest tour

Kate Middleton removes engagement ring during latest tour

Kim Kardashian all SMILES as she boards a jet amid ex Kanye's shock marriage

Kim Kardashian all SMILES as she boards a jet amid ex Kanye's shock marriage
Prince Harry hints at releasing second book in future ?

Prince Harry hints at releasing second book in future ?
Gerard Butler explains how he accidentally rubbed acid on his face while filming Plane

Gerard Butler explains how he accidentally rubbed acid on his face while filming Plane
Rihanna gives a peek into Super Bowl Halftime performance: Watch

Rihanna gives a peek into Super Bowl Halftime performance: Watch
Leonardo DiCaprio shares two cents on The Territory movie: Photo

Leonardo DiCaprio shares two cents on The Territory movie: Photo
Corrie's Georgia Taylor looks stunning as she walks hand in hand with Charlie De Melo

Corrie's Georgia Taylor looks stunning as she walks hand in hand with Charlie De Melo

Florence Pugh reflects on body image issue in Hollywood: ‘a major thing’

Florence Pugh reflects on body image issue in Hollywood: ‘a major thing’
Gwyneth Paltrow explains how children can ruin marital relationships

Gwyneth Paltrow explains how children can ruin marital relationships
Raye says she feels 'so isolating’ due to panic attacks and PTSD

Raye says she feels 'so isolating’ due to panic attacks and PTSD
Jenna Bush Hager breaks her silence on being body-shamed by her grandmother

Jenna Bush Hager breaks her silence on being body-shamed by her grandmother
Cate Blanchett reacts to the criticism over her Tár movie

Cate Blanchett reacts to the criticism over her Tár movie