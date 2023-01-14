Elizabeth I or Henry VIII would have had Prince Harry's head for less says author

Prince Harry is receiving backlash for his latest attack on the royal family.

A couple of days after releasing his tell-all memoir "Spare", Harry was interviewed by The Telegraph.

During his interview, Harry said he wants to save the royals from themselves.

The Duke of Sussex said he has enough content for a second book but his family will not forgive him.

He also said that he wants to help Prince William's children because onc or them will end up like him.

Royal author and journalist Robert Jobson hit back at Prince Harry and suggested that Harry would have been executed if Elizabeth I or Henry VIII were on the throne.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Is Harry now proposing his alternative monarchy. He will “fix” the monarchy. He’s lucky it’s his “Pa” on the throne not Henry VIII or Elizabeth I."

He added, "They would have had his head for less … and seen it as an attempted coup! He is deluded."



