Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes unlikely to return on ‘GMA3’ after affair scandal

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are unlikely to return to Good Morning America six weeks after their affair came to light.

According to Us Magazine, sources told the outlet that a “decision has been made” and “Amy and T.J are out.” The source said, “The network is negotiating with them on their exit deals and an announcement.”

A source told People Magazine that the co-anchors have “not been terminated” from the show. “While it is unlikely they will return in the capacity they were in — the longer time goes on, it becomes less likely they will return — there are still open lines of communication and further discussions are being had about what will happen.”

Robach and Holmes have “hired lawyers to deal with [negotiating],” a source told Page Six “They have not been terminated yet, but I don’t expect T.J. to be on again,” the insider disclosed. “They do want Amy to stay and be a part of things there, but likely not on GMA3.”

According to Us Weekly, the co-anchors were originally pulled from the show one week after photos emerged of the pair getting cosy throughout the month of November 2022, despite being married to their respective partners.

A month later, Holmes filed for divorce from now-estranged wife Marilee Fiebig. Moreover, Robach moved out of her New York City apartment she shared with her estranged husband.