Saturday Jan 14 2023
Georgia Taylor's ex Mark Letheren left HEARTBROKEN after devastating personal loss

Saturday Jan 14, 2023

Georgia Taylor's ex Mark Letheren left heartbroken and 'shattered' amid reports she is growing close' to former co-star Charlie De Melo, following her reported 'split' with her partner of 14 years.

And now it has been revealed that Mark told how his life 'finally fell apart' in 2022 and that he had 'the worst year' in a recent Facebook post - amid the claimed trouble in his romantic life.

Actress Georgia, 42, and Charlie, 33, - who played couple Toyah Battersby and Imran Habeeb on the ITV soap - were seen strolling arm-in-arm in Manchester in pictures obtained by The Sun.

Charlie and Georgia's bond comes as the publication reports Georgia and Mark secretly split last year and have both 'moved out of the home they shared'.

Taking to Facebook recently, Mark reportedly wrote: 'It's been the worst year after a number of increasingly s**t years. My life finally fell apart.

'Thankfully, I'm incredibly lucky and have a family who have picked up the pieces and are trying to help me re-build myself.

'It's thanks to them I'm still here and trying to move forward. For that I'm truly grateful. Whatever the new year brings I hope that strength, humility, joy and love are in abundance for you all.'


