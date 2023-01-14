 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 14 2023
Carey Mulligan and husband Marcus Mumford expecting their third child

Saturday Jan 14, 2023

Carey Mulligan and her husband Marcus Mumford have another child on the way.

The Oscar-nominated actress is pregnant with baby No. 3, a representative for the star reportedly told People.

The actress, 37, already shares two children - Evelyn, seven, and Wilfred, five - with her musician husband, 35.

Just one day before the news emerged, Carey was seen stepping out at the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills on Friday.

The Promising Young Woman star showed off her blossoming baby bump in a black gown featuring a dramatic cape on the star-studded red carpet.

Carey and Marcus, who is a member of Mumford and Sons, tied the knot in 2012 after nine months of dating.

They welcomed their first child Evelyn in 2015 and then their son Wilfred was born in August 2017.

