Saturday Jan 14 2023
Larry Gatlin remembers Lisa Marie Presley, says she was 'quiet and shy at heart'

Saturday Jan 14, 2023

Larry Gatlin remembered the recently deceased Lisa Marie Presley in a recent interview and reflected on his friendship with her revealing that he was her babysitter in 1971, as reported by Fox News.

Larry shared about his relationship with Lisa that he first met her when he was 23 and she was 3. He added that he had watched her grow up and that she was quiet and shy at heart.

Larry said, "I was her babysitter for an hour or so in 1971. I kidded her about changing her diaper."

He further added, "To say that we were close friends — friends who talk all the time and hang out — would be disingenuous on my part. I told her that I loved her, her pop and her mom and that if she ever needed me, all she had to do was call. Rest in peace sweet girl. Larry G, aka your diaper-changing babysitter, from long ago."

Lisa, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on Thursday at the age of 54.

Priscilla shared a statement, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time, there will be no further comment."

