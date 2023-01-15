 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 15 2023
By
Web Desk

'Riverdale' closing to an end after much-anticipated seventh season in spring: Find out the dates

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 15, 2023

Riverdale closing to an end after much-anticipated seventh season in spring: Find out the dates

Riverdale is bidding farewell after running successfully for for more than five years as CW has announced the premiere and final dates for the seventh and final season, releasing in spring.

According to Daily Mail's report on January 14, CW has announced that Riverdale, which kicked off in 2017, will be returning to CW on Wednesday, March 29 at 9pm, for the last time.

The final episode of the show, based on Archie comics, will air on Wednesday, August 23, as per Deadline.

Executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teased behind-the-scenes content. In the pictures shared in October 2022, Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper, and Vanessa Morgan, who plays Tori Topaz were in full costume.

The caption of the post read, "Every ending has a beginning. Season Seven of #Riverdale started filming today. With these two beautiful dreamettes leading the charge into the dark heart of the nineteen-fifties."

Days following that Roberto also posted a picture Cole Sprouse on a moniter, while filming. The caption read "Every ending has a beginning. Season Seven of #Riverdale started filming today. With these two beautiful dreamettes leading the charge into the dark heart of the nineteen-fifties."

Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, and KJ Apa are also returning as series regular.

Riverdale closing to an end after much-anticipated seventh season in spring: Find out the dates


More From Entertainment:

BLACKPINK Jennie And Jisoo pull BIGBANG’s Taeyang leg on his new music video with BTS Jimin

BLACKPINK Jennie And Jisoo pull BIGBANG’s Taeyang leg on his new music video with BTS Jimin
Larry Gatlin remembers Lisa Marie Presley, says she was 'quiet and shy at heart'

Larry Gatlin remembers Lisa Marie Presley, says she was 'quiet and shy at heart'
Billy Bush talks about interviewing Lisa Marie Presley 48 hours before her death

Billy Bush talks about interviewing Lisa Marie Presley 48 hours before her death
Princess Anne, Camilla's ex-husband Andrew Parker romantically involved?

Princess Anne, Camilla's ex-husband Andrew Parker romantically involved?
Olivia DeJonge says she will forever be indebted to Lisa Marie Presley

Olivia DeJonge says she will forever be indebted to Lisa Marie Presley
Ryan Reynolds roots for Hugh Jackman to be considered for Academy Awards

Ryan Reynolds roots for Hugh Jackman to be considered for Academy Awards
James Cameron responds to questions about Avatar: The Way of Water streaming release

James Cameron responds to questions about Avatar: The Way of Water streaming release
Meryl Streep spotted in a rare appearance after observing a low-profile for months

Meryl Streep spotted in a rare appearance after observing a low-profile for months
Singer Freya Ridings marries boyfriend in intimate wedding ceremony

Singer Freya Ridings marries boyfriend in intimate wedding ceremony
Emma Roberts to lead Hulu series 'Second Wife' with 'Lucifer' actor and his wife Meaghan Oppenheimer

Emma Roberts to lead Hulu series 'Second Wife' with 'Lucifer' actor and his wife Meaghan Oppenheimer
Morgan Freeman returns to small screen with Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana for small screen thriller 'Lioness'

Morgan Freeman returns to small screen with Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana for small screen thriller 'Lioness'
Ezra Miller gets a $500 fine and faces 12-month probation after a home break-in last year

Ezra Miller gets a $500 fine and faces 12-month probation after a home break-in last year