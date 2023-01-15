Selena Gomez laughs off body shaming comments after Golden Globes 2023

Selena Gomez was apparently on the receiving end of some hateful online comments regarding her body image after she walked the carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes held on January 10, 2023.



The Calm Down singer walked the red carpet in a velvet column Valentino gown with bold, billowy statement sleeves and an angular cut high-slit along with a long train.

Gomez, 30, showed up at the Beverly Hills Hotel after being nominated for best performance by an actress in a television series, comedy or musical for her role of Mabel Mora in the Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building.

After the award’s show, Gomez took to Instagram Live to laugh off some negative comments regarding her appearance at the event and a recorded excerpt from Gomez’s Instagram Live was reposted to popnewsdaily’s TikTok account, via ET Canada.

In the clip, Gomez appears to be in a car listening to Taylor Swift at blast with her nine-year-old sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey.

After a while Gomez says into the camera, “I’m a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays.” Turning to face her sister, she then asks for her opinion, “right?”

Gracie seemingly agrees and Gomez bursts into laughter.

Earlier this week, Gomez — who has long had a complicated relationship with social media and even deleted it from her phone in 2019 — teased her return to Instagram, via People Magazine. On Tuesday, Gomez hinted that she's returned to the app, sharing a series of three bathroom selfies snapped with her own phone, which featured a purple case etched with butterflies.

"Wait can you tell I'm back on Instagram?” she captioned the post.