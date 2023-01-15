Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will have third baby this year, predicts psychic

 
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have a third baby this year, a psychic, who had predicted death of Queen Elizabeth in 2022, has claimed.

Hannah Carroll, 20, blew people’s minds when she accurately predicted a new album for Harry Styles and Beyonce, a baby each for Rihanna and Nick Jonas and the death of the Queen in 2022.

Now, Hannah has predicted "Harry and Meghan will have a third baby" in 2023.

She cast her predictions in a video shared on social media.

This year she says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will all have baby news.

According to Reuters, Hannah, who lives in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, said: “It's really exciting when something happens that I've predicted. I love seeing them come true. I don’t think people have been happy with my list this year as it’s less controversial than last year.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who got married in May 2018, currently share two kids Archie and Lilibet together.

