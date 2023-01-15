Meghan Markle despite for Archie, LIlibet to be ‘normal’

 
Experts believe Meghan Markle fears being viewed under the same light of trauma and aims to use her distance from the Royal Family as a way to create something new for Archie and Lilibet.

Abdullah Boulad, behavioural expert from the luxury rehabilitation centre THE BALANCE made these admissions.

Boulad made these admissions in an interview with Express UK and explained how “Meghan will always be a part of the traumatised dynamic and in the public eye.”

“[However] she has the possibility to become more self-determined with time and give Archie and Lili a more 'normal' life," he added before concluding.

This claim comes just after Prince Harry spoke out about his desire for reconciliation with the royals. 

