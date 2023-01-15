In pictures: People step out to vote in Sindh LB polls

Women in huge numbers also queue up across polling stations to participate in voting process

Women and men including the young and elderly all participated in the voting process Sunday before the day of the second phase of local government elections in Sindh came to a close.

In Hyderabad, women in large numbers stepped out to cast their votes, while a younger generation of voters was also spotted at polling stations in cities across the province.

Amid boycotts and reservations, polling has, so far, remained relatively peaceful across Sindh with a few reports of minor skirmishes among rival political groups in some districts.

Here is a pictorial overview of how the polling day turned out after much-delayed local body polls were held in the province in the midst of a heated political atmosphere.

Female voters from an indigenous community in Hyderabad await in a queue ahead of their voting turn. — APP

A diverse age group of female voters show their CNICs ahead of casting their votes in phase II of the local body polls in Hyderabad. — APP

A female voter casts her vote at a Hyderabad polling station. — APP

An official marks the thumb of a woman at a polling station during Local Government Elections. — APP

A female voter casts her votes inside the ballot box at a polling station in Hyderabad on January 15, 2023. — APP

A young woman casts her vote during the second phase of the local body polls in Hyderabad. — APP

Women voters show their National Identity Cards while standing in queue at polling station to cast their votes during in Hyderabad. — APP

A woman casts her vote at a polling station in Hyderabad. — APP

People show their CNICs while standing in a queue at a polling station in Hyderabad. — APP

Polling staff guide female voters in performing the voting process in Karachi. — Geo.tv/Rana Jawaid

Polling takes place inside a women's polling booth in Karachi. — Geo.tv/Rana Jawaid

Two burqa-clad women enter a polling station premises to cast their votes during the second phase of local body polls in Karachi on January 15, 2023. — Geo.tv/Rana Jawaid

A man casts his vote during second phase of local government elections in Karachi. — Geo.tv/Rana Jawaid



