In pictures: People step out to vote in Sindh LB polls

Women and men including the young and elderly all participated in the voting process Sunday before the day of the second phase of local government elections in Sindh came to a close.
In Hyderabad, women in large numbers stepped out to cast their votes, while a younger generation of voters was also spotted at polling stations in cities across the province.
Amid boycotts and reservations, polling has, so far, remained relatively peaceful across Sindh with a few reports of minor skirmishes among rival political groups in some districts.
Here is a pictorial overview of how the polling day turned out after much-delayed local body polls were held in the province in the midst of a heated political atmosphere.