 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Pete Davidson enjoys secret date night with Chase Sui Wonders in New York

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 15, 2023

Pete Davidson enjoys secret date night with Chase Sui Wonders in New York

Pete Davidson and rumoured girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders were spotted on date night in New York.

On Friday, January 13, Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders were snapped together on a side street in the Big Apple on either side of a luxury black SUV.

As per Daily Mail, the 29-year-old comic and 26-year-old actress decided to go low-key in their meet up.

Chase bundled up in a warm black jacket and draped a black and white scarf with a fringed hem around her neck. She also wore dark pants with a two-toned animal-like pattern and black boots.

The Detroit born actress, who formerly dated Charles Melton, had a dark bag hung over her shoulder.

She was snapped in a full face of makeup while holding her phone in her hands as wind blew her locks over her face, cited from Daily Mail.

The Bodies Bodies Bodies co-stars are rumoured to be in a relationship, though they have denied being more than just friends.

They also hung out in the New York Rangers hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, back in December 2022.

More From Entertainment:

'Euphoria' star Maude Apatow to venture Off-Broadway in 'Little Shop of Horrors'

'Euphoria' star Maude Apatow to venture Off-Broadway in 'Little Shop of Horrors'
Sebastian Croft gives his two cents after JK Rowling's transgender row

Sebastian Croft gives his two cents after JK Rowling's transgender row
Andrew Tate's case seems to take new turn as authorities speed up criminal investigation

Andrew Tate's case seems to take new turn as authorities speed up criminal investigation
Kanye West ex-lawyers turn to newspaper ads to dump him

Kanye West ex-lawyers turn to newspaper ads to dump him
Demi Sims turns up heat as she slips into denim miniskirt for sizzling snaps

Demi Sims turns up heat as she slips into denim miniskirt for sizzling snaps
Holly Willoughby looks stunning as she steps out with husband Daniel Baldwin

Holly Willoughby looks stunning as she steps out with husband Daniel Baldwin
Emily Ratajkowski takes Eric Andre breath away with her sizzling snaps

Emily Ratajkowski takes Eric Andre breath away with her sizzling snaps
King Charles adds salt to Prince Harry's wounds with his latest move

King Charles adds salt to Prince Harry's wounds with his latest move
Kim Kardashian shares sweet family update amid ex husband Kanye West 'marriage'

Kim Kardashian shares sweet family update amid ex husband Kanye West 'marriage'

Prince Harry's revelations 'don't have power to destroy monarchy', royal family

Prince Harry's revelations 'don't have power to destroy monarchy', royal family
Prince Harry insists rift with Prince William wouldn’t have happened if Princess Diana was alive

Prince Harry insists rift with Prince William wouldn’t have happened if Princess Diana was alive
Are Dixie D’Amelio and David Dobrik dating?

Are Dixie D’Amelio and David Dobrik dating?