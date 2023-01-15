 
world
Sunday Jan 15 2023
By
AFP

'Fearless' former Afghan woman lawmaker shot dead in Kabul home

By
AFP

Sunday Jan 15, 2023

A woman looks at a picture of former Afghan lawmaker Mursal Nabizada on her mobile phone, who was shot dead by gunmen last night at her house in Kabul on January 15, 2023. — AFP
A woman looks at a picture of former Afghan lawmaker Mursal Nabizada on her mobile phone, who was shot dead by gunmen last night at her house in Kabul on January 15, 2023. — AFP 

KABUL: Gunmen shot dead an Afghan former lawmaker and one of her bodyguards in the capital Kabul in a night-time attack at her home, police said on Sunday.

Mursal Nabizada had been a member of parliament in the US-backed government that was overthrown by the Taliban in August 2021.

"Nabizada, along with one of her bodyguards, was shot dead at her house," Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said.

"The security forces have started a serious investigation into the incident," he said, adding that a brother of the former lawmaker was also wounded in the attack, which took place during the night between Saturday and Sunday.

Nabizada was a "fearless champion for Afghanistan", former lawmaker Mariam Solaimankhil said on Twitter.

"A true trailblazer — strong, outspoken woman who stood for what she believed in, even in the face of danger," she wrote.

"Despite being offered the chance to leave Afghanistan, she chose to stay and fight for her people," she added.

Nabizada, 32, hailed from the eastern province of Nangarhar, and had been elected as a member of parliament from Kabul in 2018.

"I am sad and angry and want the world to know!" tweeted Hannah Neumann, a member of the European parliament, in response to the killing.

"She was killed in darkness, but the Taliban build their system of gender apartheid in full daylight."

Women had worked in prominent positions across Afghan society in the two decades since the US-led invasion of Afghanistan, with many becoming judges, journalists and politicians.

Many women in such professions have fled the country, however, since the Taliban returned to power.

Taliban authorities have rapidly squeezed women out of almost all areas of public life, banning them from secondary and higher education, public sector work and even from visiting public parks and baths.

They have also ordered women to cover their bodies in public, ideally in an all-encompassing burqa.

More From World:

Iranian oil exports end 2022 at a high, despite no nuclear deal

Iranian oil exports end 2022 at a high, despite no nuclear deal
Palestinians condemn ‘execution’ at West Bank checkpoint

Palestinians condemn ‘execution’ at West Bank checkpoint
Andrew Tate's follower defends preaching of toxic masculinity

Andrew Tate's follower defends preaching of toxic masculinity

Romanian prosecutors take away luxury cars seized in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors take away luxury cars seized in Andrew Tate case
Biden's counsel finds five more classified pages at president's Delaware home

Biden's counsel finds five more classified pages at president's Delaware home
Israelis rally in three cities against Netanyahu legal reforms

Israelis rally in three cities against Netanyahu legal reforms
At least 68 killed in Nepal's worst air crash in 30 years

At least 68 killed in Nepal's worst air crash in 30 years
Death toll in Russian missile attack on Dnipro apartment building rises to 21

Death toll in Russian missile attack on Dnipro apartment building rises to 21
Clashes as Greta Thunberg joins anti-coal activists to save German village

Clashes as Greta Thunberg joins anti-coal activists to save German village
UK sending heavy tanks to Ukraine, prompts Russian warning

UK sending heavy tanks to Ukraine, prompts Russian warning
China reports huge rise in COVID-related deaths

China reports huge rise in COVID-related deaths
'Could only pray to God': How lost Indian fishermen returned home

'Could only pray to God': How lost Indian fishermen returned home