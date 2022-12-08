US displeased with Afghan govt over unfulfilled rights commitments

Ned Price, the spokesman for the State Department of the USA. Sreenshot of a YouTube video.

US says the Taliban failed to fulfill their human rights commitments.

Says Afghan people have rejected wilful acts of Afghan government.

Taliban's relation with US depends on its conduct, says Ned Price.

The United States expressed displeasure over the "clear failure" by the Taliban government to uphold the promises as they seek "a return to their regressive and abusive practices of the 1990s."

Responding to a query regarding the public execution in Afghanistan, the State Department's spokesman Ned Price said, "We have seen reports that the Taliban has ordered judges to impose their interpretation of Sharia law. That includes public executions, amputations and floggings."

"It was an affront to the dignity and the human rights of all Afghans then; it would be an affront to the dignity and the human rights of all Afghans now, he said.

He said Afghans continue to reject these actions by the Taliban, and the US is closely watching the Taliban’s treatment of the people of Afghanistan. The Taliban government's relationship with the US and the international community depends entirely on their own actions, he explained. "It depends largely on their actions when it comes to human rights, when it comes to the rights of all Afghans, especially women, girls, minorities, and other marginalized communities in Afghanistan."

The spokesman said that it is undeniable that the Taliban continue to seek relations with other countries and Afghanistan needs relations with the rest of the world. "This is a country that has been able to subsist for decades now with a hefty dose of international aid, development assistance, and humanitarian assistance. The people of Afghanistan – and Afghanistan itself—would not be in a position to have prosperity and stability, stability without continued international assistance," he said.

The United States is doing its part by providing humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan, he said, adding the Taliban recognize and know that they will need relationships with countries outside of Afghanistan to lend any degree of prosperity, of stability to their country, whether they like it or not.

If the Taliban wish to have any semblance of improved relations with the US, it will depend entirely on their conduct, the State Department's spokesman said. "It will depend entirely on what they do when it comes to those areas that are in our national interest. Human rights is a core interest of ours; the rights of women and girls, it’s a core interest of ours."

The Taliban have demonstrated that they are unwilling or unable to live up to the commitments they have made, not only to the international community but most importantly, to the people of Afghanistan, he said.

The Taliban failed to live up to its commitments in counterterrorism as well, the spokesman said. The US will take action if it sees international terrorists regrouping in Afghanistan. We will take action in a way that protects our interests, he added.

The US is committed to its broader goal that terrorists and others aren’t able to use Afghanistan as a launch pad for attacks on Pakistan, he said. "The US is determined to work with our partners in the region, including Pakistan, to do what we can to take on the threat of terrorism in the region, and certainly the threat of terrorism that extends well beyond the region," he added.