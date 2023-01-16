 
entertainment
Prince Harry ‘still has a chance’ to rehabilitate: report

File Footage

Experts have just handed Prince Harry a complete guide book to rehabilitating his image.

The Chief Executive at GoUp, Edward Coram-James issued these allegations.

According to his conversation with Express UK, Mr James admitted that Prince Harry “can revive his reputation, but this will take time.”

Almost “at least three [to] four years,” in Mr Coram-James’ opinion.

This could include becoming more vocal in “championing wounded veterans, veterans rights, women's rights, the rights of marginalised groups and communities and the environment.”

All of which has to be done with “diligent focus” in Mr Coram-James’ eyes.

