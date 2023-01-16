 
entertainment
Monday Jan 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'are liars through and through'

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 16, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have just been called out for ‘having proven themselves liars’.

Black Lives Matter organizer Imarn Ayton issued this accusation.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Ms Ayton started by saying, “I will happily and humbly accept the defeat when it comes to them being called liars. They have proven themselves to be liars.”

While she does admit, “It does not negate the fact that Harry was bullied and harassed by the media. It does not negate the fact that his wife had to contend with racism.”

“It does not negate the fact he has the right to defend himself when he feels aggrieved.”

But when it comes to there being any evidence about it all, “we already know they have backpedaled” and so its clear that “the absence of evidence is not evidence of absence.”

