 
world
Monday Jan 16 2023
By
AFP

'Pakistan must act to end forced child marriage'

By
AFP

Monday Jan 16, 2023

A Pakistani bride in a mass wedding ceremony in Karachi. — AFP/File
A Pakistani bride in a mass wedding ceremony in Karachi. — AFP/File 

GENEVA: UN rights experts on Monday deplored a reported rise in abductions, forced marriages, and conversions of girls from Pakistan's religious minorities, urging the government to swiftly halt such practices.

"We are deeply troubled to hear that the girls, as young as 13, are being kidnapped from their families, trafficked to locations far from their homes, made to marry men sometimes twice their age, and coerced to convert to Islam," the experts said.

"We are very concerned that such marriages and conversions take place under threat of violence to these girls and women or their families."

The experts called on Pakistan's government "to take immediate steps to prevent and thoroughly investigate these acts".

The group of around a dozen independent United Nations rights experts includes the UN special rapporteurs on the sale and sexual exploitation of children, contemporary forms of slavery, violence against women, and minority issues.

Such investigations, it said, should be carried out "objectively and in line with domestic legislation and international human rights commitments".

The experts, who are appointed by the UN Human Rights Council but do not speak on behalf of the world body, said: "Family members say that victims' complaints are rarely taken seriously by the police, either refusing to register these reports or arguing that no crime has been committed by labelling these abductions as 'love marriages'."

The experts pointed out that abductors often "force their victims to sign documents which falsely attest to their being of legal age for marriage as well as marrying and converting of free will".

"These documents are cited by the police as evidence that no crime has occurred."

The experts insisted it was vital that all victims, regardless of their religious background, be afforded access to justice and equal protection under the law.

Pakistan's authorities, they said, "must adopt and enforce legislation prohibiting forced conversions, forced and child marriages, kidnapping, and trafficking".

More From World:

Andrew Tate admits to assaulting a woman in disturbing messages

Andrew Tate admits to assaulting a woman in disturbing messages

Chinese city dwellers head to hometowns as holidays raise COVID stakes

Chinese city dwellers head to hometowns as holidays raise COVID stakes
Searchers find black boxes of aircraft in deadly Nepal crash

Searchers find black boxes of aircraft in deadly Nepal crash
Jailed Iranian American appeals to Biden, starts hunger strike

Jailed Iranian American appeals to Biden, starts hunger strike
New York Mayor says

New York Mayor says "no room" in his city for migrants
6.2-magnitude quake hits off Indonesia's Sumatra: USGS

6.2-magnitude quake hits off Indonesia's Sumatra: USGS
Martin Luther King's dream still not achieved: Biden

Martin Luther King's dream still not achieved: Biden
NATO hints at more heavy weapons for Ukraine

NATO hints at more heavy weapons for Ukraine
Man arrested after uranium found at UK's Heathrow Airport

Man arrested after uranium found at UK's Heathrow Airport
Factbox: Deadly aircraft crashes common in mountainous Nepal

Factbox: Deadly aircraft crashes common in mountainous Nepal
'Fearless' former Afghan woman lawmaker shot dead in Kabul home

'Fearless' former Afghan woman lawmaker shot dead in Kabul home
Iranian oil exports end 2022 at a high, despite no nuclear deal

Iranian oil exports end 2022 at a high, despite no nuclear deal