 
entertainment
Monday Jan 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Allison Williams wants a sequel for M3GAN

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 16, 2023

Allison Williams wants a sequel for M3GAN
Allison Williams wants a sequel for M3GAN

Allison Williams talked about her surprise hit horror film M3GAN in a recent interview and shared that she is grateful for the response that the film got from the audience. She added that she would love to make a sequel of the horror film, as reported by Fox News.

Allison said, "While you're making it, you can't help but wonder, 'If we got to make more, what would they be?' So much of what we do is in service of the people who watch it. So I think the idea of people wanting more and being able to deliver is so wonderful".

She further added, "The fact that they want more is just so great. It's gonna be really fun if we get to work on it, to figure out how we can zig and zag around the expectations of what it would be and try to keep things surprising while also delivering on the reasons that people want more in the first place."

Allison Williams is the daughter of former NBC Nightly News anchor Brian Williams and TV producer Jane Gillan Stoddard.

More From Entertainment:

Katy Perry wants to become a 'grandma pop star'

Katy Perry wants to become a 'grandma pop star'
Troy Kotsur says his Oscar win for Coda is still sinking in

Troy Kotsur says his Oscar win for Coda is still sinking in

Prince William 'left Harry in tears' by turning down Duke's request

Prince William 'left Harry in tears' by turning down Duke's request
Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan reunite after 32 years

Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan reunite after 32 years
Jeff Bridges remembers late father Lloyd Bridges in Critics Choice Awards speech

Jeff Bridges remembers late father Lloyd Bridges in Critics Choice Awards speech
King Charles accused of not supporting William, Harry enough after Princess Diana's death

King Charles accused of not supporting William, Harry enough after Princess Diana's death
Jeremy Clarkson apologises to Meghan over 'horrible' piece of writing amid fears of losing job

Jeremy Clarkson apologises to Meghan over 'horrible' piece of writing amid fears of losing job
Victoria Beckham makes first appearance after cutting prices of her clothing items

Victoria Beckham makes first appearance after cutting prices of her clothing items
Avan Jogia prefers 'not to think about' his time with Nickelodeon 'fondly'

Avan Jogia prefers 'not to think about' his time with Nickelodeon 'fondly'
Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance think their marriage is 'Like a Rock Band'

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance think their marriage is 'Like a Rock Band'
Piers Morgan announces he's 'a father again': Fans pour in Congratulatory messages

Piers Morgan announces he's 'a father again': Fans pour in Congratulatory messages

Kylie Jenner leaves fans guessing as she posts new bedroom pics with her stunning pal

Kylie Jenner leaves fans guessing as she posts new bedroom pics with her stunning pal