Another cold wave to sweep Karachi this week: expert

KARACHI: Karachiites are likely to witness another cold snap that would grip the city on January 21 as a result of the new westerly wave, The News reported Tuesday citing a weather expert.



The people are going to experience another cold night on Tuesday in the metropolis with the temperature expected to be ranging between 7 and 9 degrees Celsius in the next 24 hours, as per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The PMD said that the weather will be cold and dry until the next day (Wednesday). Currently, the humidity is 46% while the winds are blowing from the northeast at a slow speed.

However, the current cold wave in the city is likely to subside tomorrow (Wednesday).

“Under the influence of a previous Westerly wave, most of the areas in Pakistan are experiencing extremely cold weather, including Karachi, where the minimum temperature was 6.5°C last night [Sunday night],” said Sardar Sarfraz, the chief meteorological officer of Sindh on Monday.

The weather remained cold and dry across Pakistan, especially in the plains of Sindh and Punjab, as the cold wave gripped the entire country after a westerly wave caused rains in Balochistan and northern Pakistan and snowfall on the mountains of the country, Sarfraz said.



For Tuesday and Wednesday, the lowest temperature in the city is expected to remain between 5°C to 7°C. Meanwhile, the mercury on Wednesday is expected to fall between 7°C to 9°C.

As per the PMD's weekly weather outlook, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

"Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Frost is likely to occur over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh, Pothohar region and Kashmir during morning hours. Cold/windy weather conditions are likely in plain areas," said the statement.