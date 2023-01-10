Karachi, brace yourself for freezing cold winds

People warm their hands on a bonfire in Karachi on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. — PPI

Karachiites must brace for some chilly winter finally as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday predicted freezing winds in Sindh in the coming days.

According to a statement issued by the national weather forecasting centre, cold weather is likely to grip Karachi and other parts of the province between January 12 and 17.

The temperature in Sindh is expected to plunge as low as 3°C during this period after a westerly system entered the province via Balochistan, said PMD.



According to the met department, temperatures in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta and Tando Muhammad Khan are likely to cross 5°C.

Meanwhile, in Shaheed Benazirabad, Noshero Feroz, Khairpur, Sukkur, Ghotki, and Sanghar the temperature will touch 3°C during the said period.

The mercury levels in the northern Sindh districts of Larkana, Kashmore, Jacobabad, Qambar Shahdadkot, and the southeastern district of Tharparkar, will remain between 2-4°C.

PMD has predicted cold and dry weather in most parts of the country while cloudy weather in western and upper districts in the next 24 hours.

Rain and snowfall in upper parts from Jan 11



According to the Met Dept, a westerly wave is likely to enter North Balochistan tonight and is likely to grip the upper parts tomorrow.

Under the influence of this weather system, it added, rain/snowfall (isolated heavy fall) is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Ziarat, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Harnai, Qilla Saifullah, Qilla Abdullah, Chaman, Muslim Bagh and Pishin on January 10 and 11.

Rain (moderate to isolated heavy snowfall) is also expected in Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Mansehra and Abbottabad from 11th till 13th of this month.

Meanwhile, moderate rain is expected in Islamabad, Pothohar region, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu, Karak, Peshawar, Nowshera, Swabi, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar, Layyah, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur, Sahiwal, Okara and Lahore from January 11 till 13.

Light rain may occur along the Makran coast, DI Khan, DG Khan, Muzaffargarh, Multan, Khanewal and Pakpattan on the 11th and 12th.

PMD has also advised authorities concerned to remain alert for any untoward situation in Balochistan during the forecast period.

