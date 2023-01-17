King Charles III ‘absolutely livid’ after Prince Harry book

King Charles III won’t be reconciling with Prince Harry after the Duke of Sussex’s scathing attacks on the royal family in his bombshell memoir Spare.

There has been a massive speculation whether the new monarch is going to invite his son and Meghan Markle to his upcoming coronation.

Piers Morgan said that he has "impeccable sources" who believe that Charles hasn’t contacted his son nor he plans to.

He said that the King is "absolutely livid" since his son called out him and royal family in the book.

There "has been no contact whatsoever" with anyone in Montecito, shared Piers.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan were issued an apology from Jeremy Clarkson for writing an article and spreading “hate rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories” against the Sussexes.

Nigel Farage told GB News: “To apologise in the way that he did was wrong. I mean you can say ‘look if what I wrote upset you, I’m sorry, but I wrote it because I believed it at the time or I was making a sort of analogy with Game of Thrones’.

“And you can say that from your toenails to the follicles on your head that you apologise with your whole being and soul but you can’t appease bullies.”