 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 17 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles III ‘absolutely livid’ after Prince Harry book

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 17, 2023

King Charles III ‘absolutely livid’ after Prince Harry book
King Charles III ‘absolutely livid’ after Prince Harry book

King Charles III won’t be reconciling with Prince Harry after the Duke of Sussex’s scathing attacks on the royal family in his bombshell memoir Spare.

There has been a massive speculation whether the new monarch is going to invite his son and Meghan Markle to his upcoming coronation.

Piers Morgan said that he has "impeccable sources" who believe that Charles hasn’t contacted his son nor he plans to.

He said that the King is "absolutely livid" since his son called out him and royal family in the book.

There "has been no contact whatsoever" with anyone in Montecito, shared Piers.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan were issued an apology from Jeremy Clarkson for writing an article and spreading “hate rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories” against the Sussexes.

Nigel Farage told GB News: “To apologise in the way that he did was wrong. I mean you can say ‘look if what I wrote upset you, I’m sorry, but I wrote it because I believed it at the time or I was making a sort of analogy with Game of Thrones’.

“And you can say that from your toenails to the follicles on your head that you apologise with your whole being and soul but you can’t appease bullies.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry will have more ‘lucrative offers’ after ‘Spare’ success, claims expert

Prince Harry will have more ‘lucrative offers’ after ‘Spare’ success, claims expert
Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ threatening his, Meghan Markle’s Hollywood future

Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ threatening his, Meghan Markle’s Hollywood future
Documentary ‘The DOC’, with Eminem and Dr. Dre to release in Spring 2023

Documentary ‘The DOC’, with Eminem and Dr. Dre to release in Spring 2023
Kim Kardashian meets California prison inmates for criminal reform documentary

Kim Kardashian meets California prison inmates for criminal reform documentary
Kim Kardashian wishes to meet her kids’ stepmom Bianca Censori to set ground rules

Kim Kardashian wishes to meet her kids’ stepmom Bianca Censori to set ground rules
King Charles true feelings for Archie, Lilibet revealed

King Charles true feelings for Archie, Lilibet revealed
Jennifer Lopez reveals Ben Affleck planned their Vegas wedding: ‘He has incredible taste’

Jennifer Lopez reveals Ben Affleck planned their Vegas wedding: ‘He has incredible taste’
Marvel may feature Tom Hardy’s Venom in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’

Marvel may feature Tom Hardy’s Venom in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’
Rihanna shares special bond with her baby boy: ‘She is obsessed with him’

Rihanna shares special bond with her baby boy: ‘She is obsessed with him’
Princess Diana therapist talks about setting ‘boundaries’ amid Prince Harry book

Princess Diana therapist talks about setting ‘boundaries’ amid Prince Harry book
Kanye West marriage may come as ‘shock’ for his kids: ‘They’ll feel replaced’

Kanye West marriage may come as ‘shock’ for his kids: ‘They’ll feel replaced’

Disney+ drops‘The Mandalorian’ trailer for season 3

Disney+ drops‘The Mandalorian’ trailer for season 3