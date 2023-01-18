 
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 18 2023
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Gen Bajwa seen strolling in Dubai

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 18, 2023

A viral video of former chief of army staff General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa surfaced on social media he can be seen crossing a road in Dubai.

In the short video clip, the former military chief appeared relaxed in his tracksuit and joggers.

He along with an unknown person can be seen standing at the zebra-crossing waiting for the signal to turn green. 

While netizens had different views regarding the viral video, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar criticised the former chief of army staff for "enjoying exorbitant shopping in Dubai".

He lambasted the ex-military head for, according to him, ignoring the miserable state of the people of Pakistan. "While Pakistanis are dying due to the increasing cost of living the former COAS is busy enjoying exorbitant shopping in Dubai," he said while speaking to journalists outside a local court in Lahore.

The PML-N leader further claimed that Gen Bajwa purchased white gold just last night, accusing him and former chief justice (retd) Saqib Nisar of destroying the country.

Gen Bajwa retired from the post of COAS after handing over the command of the Pakistan Army to his successor Gen Asim Munir in a ceremony held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on November 29, 2022.

