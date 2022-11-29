Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa to hand over command to Gen Asim Munir shortly

General Qamar Javed Bajwa with his successor Gen Asim Munir at the Yadgar-e-Shuhda. —.Screengrab RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Yadgar-e-Shuhda for the last time as chief of army staff.



Gen Bajwa was accompanied by his successor Gen Asim Munir for the visit before the change of command ceremony.

Gen Munir will take charge as the new chief of army staff at the change of command ceremony that will be held at the GHQ, shortly.



The ceremony will mark the time-honoured tradition that symbolises the seamless transition of military leadership. It will also be attended by former military leadership.

Due to the ceremony, the Metro Bus Service has been closed from 6am to 3pm today from Saddar to Faizabad, said the Islamabad administration.



Gen Bajwa will hand over the "baton of command" to Gen Munir, who was chosen to lead the country’s army by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on November 24.



The passing of the baton from an outgoing COAS to an incoming one conveys the cardinal message to the troops that the military leadership continues without a break in command.

The summary of his appointment was ratified by President Arif Alvi, making Gen Asim Munir the 17th army chief to assume the command of the Pakistan Army.

Gen Asim Munir

Gen Munir was commissioned in the 23rd Frontier Force Regiment in 1986. He passed out with the 17th Officers Training course, Mangla and was awarded the coveted sword of honour.

He is currently posted as the quartermaster general at the General Head Quarters.

The army chief-designate graduated from Fuji school Japan, Command and Staff College, Quetta, Malaysian Armed Forces College, Kuala Lumpur and National Defence University, Islamabad.

The lieutenant general also has M Phil in Public Policy and Strategic Security Management from National Defence University.

The quartermaster general was also posted as a directing staff in Command and Staff College, Quetta, brigade major of a deployed infantry brigade in Kel, general staff officer, grade-2, CGS secretariat and chief of staff of Mangla corps.

Gen Munir has commanded 23rd Frontier Force Regiment, Infantry Brigade, remained as a force commander in Northern Areas, Gilgit and Corps Commander 30 Corps, Gujranwala.

The incoming army chief has also served as the director general of Military Intelligence.

In 2018, Gen Munir was appointed as the director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence.

Following this, he was posted as corps commander Gujranwala for two years. After heading the Gujranwala corps he was posted at his present assignment at the GHQ.

Gen Munir will become the first army chief who has headed both — the MI and the ISI. He will also be the first army chief awarded the Sword of Honour.

The army chief designate is a keen sportsman, avid reader, and traveller.