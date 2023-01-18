 
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 18 2023
Gas pipeline explodes in Balochistan

Wednesday Jan 18, 2023

Lawenforcers inspecting a blown up gas pipeline in Balochistan. The News/File
Gas supply to some areas of Balochistan was disrupted after a 12-inch diametre gas pipeline exploded, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) said on Tuesday. 

Efforts are underway to ascertain the causes of the incident, the company added.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the SSGC said the pipeline explosion took place in Sirajabad, Bolan, Balochistan at around 8pm. "The law enforcement and intelligence agencies are working to determine the cause of the damage," the company said.

The SSGC said the pipeline had been secured. As part of its response, the local administration has started work clearing up the surrounding area during the night.

The company said that due to the rupture, the gas supply was suspended in Mach, Mastung, Qalat, Ziarat and other adjoining towns. However, the company said it would provide gas to the affected areas through alternate means until the damaged line is fully repaired.

As per the official statement, the SSGC will immediately begin repair work after a preliminary investigation is conducted in the morning. After receiving clearance, its technical teams will investigate the cause of the damage.

