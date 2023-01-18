 
Prince Harry: Prince Philip helped 'secret girlfriend' Diana to marry King Charles

Prince Harry is sharing intimate details about Prince Philip's role in marrying his parents.

The Duke of Sussex reveals Princess Diana and King Charles' wedding was 'brokered' by the Duke of Edinburgh.

He writes in memoir 'Spare': "Long before she was Princess Diana, back when she was simply Diana Spencer, kindergarten teacher, secret girlfriend of Prince Charles, my grandfather was her loudest advocate. 

"Some said he actually brokered my parents’ marriage. If so, an argument could be made that Grandpa was the Prime Cause in my world," Harry noted.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away in 2021, a year before Queen Elizabeth II breathed her last.

