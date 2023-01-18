 
Showbiz
Wednesday Jan 18 2023
By
Web Desk

Kiara Advani blushes as paps shout Febraury 6 at 'Misson Majnu' screening: See video

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 18, 2023

Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra to get married on February 6, reports
Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra to get married on February 6, reports

Amid the wedding rumours, Kiara Advani attended Siddharth Malhotra’s upcoming film Mission Majnu screening in Mumbai.

The entire screening event went smoothly while the attention grabbing thing at the event was Kiara and Siddharth’s reaction when paparazzi shouted the date February 6.

At first, when Advani entered the venue, the media started shouting the reported date of their wedding 'February 6.' The actress just blushed and posed for the media.

On the other hand, same thing happened when Siddharth reached the event. The actor responded by saying ‘kya hai 6 February ko’ along with a smile.

The duo looked stunning. The Jugjugg Jeeyo actor donned down a white outfit with a neat hairdo. Meanwhile, the Shershah actor wore a printed blue and white shirt with a pair of black jeans and black jacket.

According to the reports, the duo will be getting married in Jaisalmer Rajasthan. The wedding ceremony will include their close family members and fraternity friends including Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Ashvini Yardi and many others.

As per IndiaToday, Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra will be hosting two receptions; one in Delhi and other in Mumbai. 

More From Showbiz:

'Pathaan': The first-ever movie to get 9 am show at Gaiety Galaxy Mumbai

'Pathaan': The first-ever movie to get 9 am show at Gaiety Galaxy Mumbai
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' receives UA certificate from CBFC

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' receives UA certificate from CBFC
Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding: Cricketers home adorns with hanging lights

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's wedding: Cricketers home adorns with hanging lights
Akshay Kumar pens heartfelt note for wifey Twinkle on 22nd wedding anniversary

Akshay Kumar pens heartfelt note for wifey Twinkle on 22nd wedding anniversary
Janhvi Kapoor slays in lehenga at Pongal festival: See

Janhvi Kapoor slays in lehenga at Pongal festival: See
Faisal Qureshi reveals 'the kind of dramas the audience wants to watch'

Faisal Qureshi reveals 'the kind of dramas the audience wants to watch'
Ananya Panday celebrates her parents 25th anniversary, shares special post

Ananya Panday celebrates her parents 25th anniversary, shares special post
'RRR' filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli: 'I'm open to experimentation'

'RRR' filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli: 'I'm open to experimentation'

Faris Shafi drops new single 'With Love' produced by Abdullah Siddiqui

Faris Shafi drops new single 'With Love' produced by Abdullah Siddiqui

Goher Mumtaz, Farhan Saeed pose together for selfie, fans speculate collab

Goher Mumtaz, Farhan Saeed pose together for selfie, fans speculate collab
Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan, Suhana spotted at private screening of 'Pathaan' at YRF

Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan, Suhana spotted at private screening of 'Pathaan' at YRF
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's 'TJMM' trailer to release on THIS date

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's 'TJMM' trailer to release on THIS date