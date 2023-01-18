Kiara Advani blushes as paps shout Febraury 6 at 'Misson Majnu' screening: See video

Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra to get married on February 6, reports

Amid the wedding rumours, Kiara Advani attended Siddharth Malhotra’s upcoming film Mission Majnu screening in Mumbai.

The entire screening event went smoothly while the attention grabbing thing at the event was Kiara and Siddharth’s reaction when paparazzi shouted the date February 6.

At first, when Advani entered the venue, the media started shouting the reported date of their wedding 'February 6.' The actress just blushed and posed for the media.

On the other hand, same thing happened when Siddharth reached the event. The actor responded by saying ‘kya hai 6 February ko’ along with a smile.



The duo looked stunning. The Jugjugg Jeeyo actor donned down a white outfit with a neat hairdo. Meanwhile, the Shershah actor wore a printed blue and white shirt with a pair of black jeans and black jacket.



According to the reports, the duo will be getting married in Jaisalmer Rajasthan. The wedding ceremony will include their close family members and fraternity friends including Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Ashvini Yardi and many others.

As per IndiaToday, Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra will be hosting two receptions; one in Delhi and other in Mumbai.