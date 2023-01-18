 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 18 2023
By
Web Desk

Channing Tatum reflects on his and Sandra Bullock’s daughter ‘feud’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 18, 2023

Channing Tatum has recently shared that his and Sandra Bullock’s daughters are now on good terms nearly a year after their tiff.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the Magic Mike star opened up about the girls’ current dynamic.

“Sandra and my daughters got into a couple of scraps at school because they're both very, very, very strong-willed little girls,” said Tatum.

When asked if the girls still held grudges against each other, the Dear John star revealed, “They love each other now, literally can't like get enough of each other. They just want to hang out all the time.”

Earlier in May 2022, The Lost City co-stars Tatum and Bullock mentioned that they both first met at the principal's office of their daughters' preschool during an appearance on The Late Late Show.

Nevertheless, Tatum noted that things were better after the principal gave the girls a challenge of niceness.

The actor added that both girls are friends now. 

