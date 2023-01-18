Margot Robbie reveals she loves returning to Australia for THIS reason

Margot Robbie has recently explained why she loves returning to Australia while promoting her upcoming movie Babylon, which also features Brad Pitt and Diego Calva.



Speaking on Channel Nine’s Today show, Margot shared that Aussies correctly “pronounce her name, something Americans rarely do”.

“It's nice to be home and see the reaction,” remarked the 32-year-old.

The Don’t Worry Darling star mentioned, “You know, you have the premiere and people scream out your name. I just love hearing my name with an Aussie accent too because in America everyone hits the R. They got ‘Marr-go’ not ‘Ma-go’.”

“It's just so special to be home and I always care most about Australia things and what my friends and family are doing and I like talk about Australia all the time to everyone I work with,” explained the actress.

Margot continued, “So, it's really nice to get to bring someone who hasn't been to Australia before like co-star Diego here and to experience all the things like Burger Rings.”

“Food is always the priority when someone is going to get an idea of Australia,” disclose Margot.

When the actress was asked whether she knows how “proud Australia is of her”, to this, Margot replied, “I do, yeah.”

“Getting out of the car at the Babylon premiere, there was so many people on the street. Then every time I speak to everyone's like, we're really proud,” stated Margot.

She remarked, “Even if it's people you don't know when they say that you're really proud.”

“This is just one big family. I do feel it and I appreciate it so much,” added the actress.