Wednesday Jan 18 2023
Paul Rudd to join 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3, reveal Selena Gomez, Steve Martin reveal Meryl Streep

Wednesday Jan 18, 2023

Selena Gomez took to social media to reveal that Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep will be joining the cast of the show Only Murders in the Building in its third season, as reported by Fox News.

Selena posted a video in which she showed her costars for the show, Steve Martin, Andrea Martin, and Martin Short while also introducing Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep as a part of the cast.

Selena said before turning her phone to Paul Rudd, "Could this honestly get any better?"

After showing Paul, she said, "Well, I do think it could get a little bit better." What followed was Meryl Streep popping her head up from behind the couch, asking the cast if they needed anything as if she were a production assistant.

Paul had made a cameo as a fictional Broadway star in the season two finale of the show while it will be Streep's first appearance on the show; details of which haven't been revealed yet.

