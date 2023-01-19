Americans reject Prince Harry, Meghan's narrative as couple's popularity drops further

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are becoming more unpopular in the US even after all their publicity stunts, interviews, shows and revelations.



The popularity of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has tumbled further in the eyes of the American public amid Harry's new strikes against the royal family.

Harry has reportedly dropped 45 points and his wife Meghan 36 points in just over a month in the US public opinion poll after release of the Duke's tell-all memoir 'Spare'.

The royal couple, who were previously hugely popular in the United States, have sunk in the polls. It comes after Harry's candid revelations and allegations about members of his family, most noticeably his brother Prince William.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have both seen their approval ratings drop dramatically since the beginning of December.



New polling by Redfield & Wilton for Newsweek revealed Prince Harry now has an approval rate of -7 on January 16, compared to +38 on December 5.



Meanwhile, Meghan had an approval rating of -13, compared to +23 on December 5.

The poll, which was made up of 2,000 US voters, marks a serious backslide in ratings for the couple, who moved to the country after stepping back from royal duties in March 2020.

As per polls, women were slightly less likely to like Meghan Markle than men in the US.



Asked about whether the Duke Harry was right to reveal intimate conversations with his family members in the memoir, 44 percent said he was wrong, with 26 percent saying he was right.

However, Harry and Meghan's approval ratings remained unchanged in 37 percent and 38 percent of Americans respectively.