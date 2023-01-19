 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry admits Diana often treated him as 'Plan B' to Prince William

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

Prince Harry reveals how he was treated differently than elder brother Prince William, ever since a young age.

Speaking about minor injustices that he felt from the beginning, Harry writes in memoir 'Spare': "Balmoral had fifty bedrooms, one of which had been divided for me and Willy. Adults called it the nursery. Willy had the larger half, with a double bed, a good-sized basin, a cupboard with mirrored doors, a beautiful window looking down on the courtyard, the fountain, the bronze statue of a roe deer buck. 

He adds: "My half of the room was far smaller, less luxurious. I never asked why. I didn’t care. But I also didn’t need to ask. Two years older than me, Willy was the Heir, whereas I was the Spare."

He continues: "This was shorthand often used by Pa and Mummy and Grandpa. And even Granny. The Heir and the Spare—there was no judgment about it, but also no ambiguity. I was the shadow, the support, the Plan B."

