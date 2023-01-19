Prince Harry admits Diana often treated him as 'Plan B' to Prince William

Prince Harry reveals how he was treated differently than elder brother Prince William, ever since a young age.

Speaking about minor injustices that he felt from the beginning, Harry writes in memoir 'Spare': "Balmoral had fifty bedrooms, one of which had been divided for me and Willy. Adults called it the nursery. Willy had the larger half, with a double bed, a good-sized basin, a cupboard with mirrored doors, a beautiful window looking down on the courtyard, the fountain, the bronze statue of a roe deer buck.

He adds: "My half of the room was far smaller, less luxurious. I never asked why. I didn’t care. But I also didn’t need to ask. Two years older than me, Willy was the Heir, whereas I was the Spare."

He continues: "This was shorthand often used by Pa and Mummy and Grandpa. And even Granny. The Heir and the Spare—there was no judgment about it, but also no ambiguity. I was the shadow, the support, the Plan B."

