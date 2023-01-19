 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Julian Sands goes missing amid hiking in San Gabriel Mountains

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

Julian Sands goes missing amid hiking in San Gabriel Mountains
Julian Sands goes missing amid hiking in San Gabriel Mountains

Julian Sands is reportedly missing since Friday, amid hiking near Mt.Baldy in the San Gabriel Mountains Los Angeles California.

A search operation for the 65-year-old actor was temporarily called off due to dangerous conditions in the area

The British actor is known for his iconic roles in The Killing Fields, A Room With A View and Warlock.

He was reported missing on Friday in the Baldy Bowl area around 7:30 p.m., as confirmed by a representative for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The spokesman informed that ground crews who were conducting a search operation for Sands were called off on Saturday evening due to avalanche risk and the weather conditions in the area.

"However, we did continue efforts by helicopter and by drone as the weather permitted," the representative said. "We will schedule another ground search when the weather improves and when it is safe for the conditions of our ground crew."

He added, "We recommend that other hikers do not go into that area as even experienced hikers are having a hard time." The representative noted that forest services were responsible for the area but the San Bernardino office was working in conjunction with them on the search.

More From Entertainment:

Michael Jackson biopic goes on floors this year

Michael Jackson biopic goes on floors this year
Jennifer Lawrence behind Google Images creation: Report

Jennifer Lawrence behind Google Images creation: Report
A$AP Rocky gushes over Rihanna’s ‘incredible’ upcoming Super Bowl performance

A$AP Rocky gushes over Rihanna’s ‘incredible’ upcoming Super Bowl performance
Britney Spears mocks herself over restaurant drama, says best part ‘was the pasta’

Britney Spears mocks herself over restaurant drama, says best part ‘was the pasta’
Jennifer Lopez roasted over claims she almost performed at 2003 VMAs: ‘Nothing but lie’

Jennifer Lopez roasted over claims she almost performed at 2003 VMAs: ‘Nothing but lie’
Netflix drops release date for David Fincher’s ‘The Killer’

Netflix drops release date for David Fincher’s ‘The Killer’
Rihanna ‘happiest’ to take her son to Super Bowl Halftime show rehearsals

Rihanna ‘happiest’ to take her son to Super Bowl Halftime show rehearsals

Oscars 2023: Riz Ahmed, Allison Williams to host nominations this year

Oscars 2023: Riz Ahmed, Allison Williams to host nominations this year
Top 10 Movies & TV Series Trending on Netflix: Complete List

Top 10 Movies & TV Series Trending on Netflix: Complete List
'Rust' shooting: Prosecutor to announce charges decision Thursday

'Rust' shooting: Prosecutor to announce charges decision Thursday
King Charles takes major step to improve royal family's image amid Prince Harry's incessant attacks

King Charles takes major step to improve royal family's image amid Prince Harry's incessant attacks

A biography by Meghan Markle will sell like hot cakes says expert

A biography by Meghan Markle will sell like hot cakes says expert