Pakistan asks Iran to take action against terrorists behind cross-border attack

Spokesperson of the Foreign Office Mumtaz Zehra Baloch at weekly Foreing Affairs briefing on January 19, 2023.— Radio Pakistan

Pakistan won't let its territory be used against Iran and expects same: FO.

Four soldiers were martyred in cross-border attack a day earlier.

Pak wants pleasant relations with all neighbours, including India: FO.

Pakistan has called upon the Iranian authorities to investigate the cross-border terrorist attack in the Panjgur district of Balochistan and bring the perpetrators to task.

Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, at her weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, said the terrorists used Iranian soil to target a convoy of security forces patrolling along the Pakistan-Iran border. She said Pakistan commits that its territory will not be used for undertaking cross-border attacks in Iran, and we expect the same from Iran.

Baloch added that communication channels are active, and Pakistan has shared its concerns regarding the attack with the Iranian authorities.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on Wednesday, reported that four security personnel were martyred in a terrorist attack carried out from "Iranian soil".

Harmonious relations with all neighbours

The FO spokesperson, responding to a question, said Pakistan wants pleasant relationships with all its neighbours, including India, and seeks to settle all issues, including Kashmir, through dialogue. However, India's unabated hostility and retrogressive moves have vitiated the environment and hindered the process of peace and collaboration, she added.

She said the onus remains on India to create enabling circumstances for meaningful talks adding that the reversal of India's illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August 2019 in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir is key to the initiation of dialogue. She said Pakistan would appreciate it if the international community persuades India to take such measures.

FM Bilawal to visit Uzbekistan

The FO spokesperson also said that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on the January 25 to attend the 26th meeting of the Council of Ministers of Economic Cooperation Organisation.

She said the foreign minister will address the moot and hold bilateral meetings with participating ministers and other dignitaries on the sidelines of the event.