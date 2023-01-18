 
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 18 2023
By
ZZZarmeen Zehra

4 security personnel martyred in attack from 'Iranian soil'

By
Wednesday Jan 18, 2023

Pakistani soldiers stand near the debris of a house which was destroyed during a military operation against Taliban militants in the town of Miranshah in North Waziristan July 9, 2014. — Reuters
RAWALPINDI: In the latest strike on the armed forces, as many as four security personnel were martyred when terrorists attacked from "Iranian soil", the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The incident took place when terrorists from across the Pakistan-Iran border targeted a convoy of security personnel patrolling along the divide in the Chukab Sector, District Panjgur, Balochistan.

In response, the military's media wing said that the Iranian side has been asked to hunt down the terrorists.

More to follow...

