4 security personnel martyred in attack from 'Iranian soil'

RAWALPINDI: In the latest strike on the armed forces, as many as four security personnel were martyred when terrorists attacked from "Iranian soil", the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The incident took place when terrorists from across the Pakistan-Iran border targeted a convoy of security personnel patrolling along the divide in the Chukab Sector, District Panjgur, Balochistan.

In response, the military's media wing said that the Iranian side has been asked to hunt down the terrorists.

