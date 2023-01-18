Four terrorists gunned down in Balochistan operation

Security forces patrol an area. — AFP/File

Operation was conducted in Hoshab on tipoff.



Terrorists were involved in attacks on security forces and civilians.

Forces were deployed via helicopter after hideout was identified.

RAWALPINDI: Four terrorists were gunned down in a shootout that took place during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan, said the military’s media wing on Wednesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operation was launched to clear a “hideout of terrorists, linked with firing incidents on security forces and civilians besides planting of improvised explosive devices on M-8, in general area Talsar, Hoshab”.

The ISPR said the security forces were deployed via a helicopter after the terrorist hideout was identified with the help of continuous intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance of the area.

“While the establishment of blocking positions to cut the escape routes was underway, four terrorists opened fire onto the security forces,” said the ISPR. It added that the four terrorists were killed during the heavy exchange of fire that took place.

A cache of arms and ammunition including improvised explosive devices were also recovered.

COAS Asim Munir visits Balochistan

The operation came a day after Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir vowed that the military would thwart attempts by "foreign-sponsored and supported" hostile elements to destabilise Balochistan.



During his visit to Balochistan's Khuzdar and Basima areas, according to ISPR, the army chief emphasised maintaining optimum operational readiness while interacting with troops on site to counter instability in the province.

"We are aware of the nefarious designs of external enemies of Pakistan to disturb the hard-earned peaceful environment in Balochistan," General Munir added.

The army’s deployment and operations, he said, "are being focused in the south-western province to provide an enabling environment for benevolent people-centric socioeconomic development".

The military's media wing said that the army chief was also briefed on the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness along with measures being taken to ensure a peaceful and secure environment.

Last month, five soldiers were martyred and more than a dozen others injured as seven separate blasts ripped through Balochistan — three in Quetta, two in Turtbat, and one each in Hub and Kohlu districts.



For the past couple of months, Pakistan has dealt with terror attacks of various natures, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, with the nation battling against a fresh spate of rising terrorism.

Following these attacks, the country's civil and military leadership resolved to confront terrorists and work against their intention to deteriorate peace in the country.