Thursday Jan 19 2023
Madonna dishes on balancing motherhood with career: ‘It is exhausting’

Thursday Jan 19, 2023

Madonna admitted she still struggles to understand how to be a mother along with her job in recent candid interview.

In an interview published in the Italian, French and Spanish issues of Vanity Fair, the Queen of Pop talked about how hard and “exhausting” it is to be a mom.

“Growing up with a mother like me is a challenge,” the mother-of-six said. “It has been the most difficult, the hardest battle.”

“No one gives you a manual,” she added. “You have to learn from your mistakes. It is a profession that requires a lot of time. And it is exhausting because there is never rest.”

The popstar is mom to Lourdes Leon, 26; Rocco Ritchie, 22; David Banda Ciccone, 17; Mercy James Ciccone, 16; and 10-year-old twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone.

“Today, I am still struggling to understand how to be a mother and do my job,” the singer continued. “Because, whoever you are, having children and raising them is a work of art.”

Despite admitting that she is not a good mom, the star is proud of her kids. “What makes me happiest is seeing how each of them has discovered their own creativity, and that it comes from an authentic place,” she said.

“I have never encouraged my daughter Lola to make music or my son Rocco to paint. But I’ve always exposed them to art, to music, and I’m happy that they’ve found ways to express themselves.

“I have respect and admiration for them and for what they do,” Madonna said.


