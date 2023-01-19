Madonna fans blast Piers Morgan for ‘misogynistic remarks’ ahead of her Celebration tour

Madonna fans called out Piers Morgan for his ‘misogynistic’ and ‘sexist’ remarks he’s made about the singer ahead of her 40th anniversary tour.

The British broadcaster, 57, described the Queen of Pop, 64, as a ‘hot mess’ and took aim at her upcoming Celebration tour announcement video.

Madonna announced the big news on Instagram. She played a game of truth or dare with her famous friends including comedian Amy Schumer and Jack Black.

Reacting on her video, Morgan tweeted, “I think Madonna’s become the biggest cringe-making fiasco in world entertainment.”

He went on to express his view that Madonna was a “hot mess who should be put out to pasture,” while blasting her for doing “the whole trying to be a [expletive] kitten thing when you’re in your 60s.”

Morgan also brought up a series of X-rated pictures the Material Girl singer had shared on social media and quipped that he would describe Madonna as hitting ‘rock bottom’ in a headline.

Madonna’s fans quickly took to Twitter and slammed Morgan for his ‘misogynistic’ remarks. “She’s iconic, she’s one of the biggest pop stars ever, you just don’t like her,” tweeted one fan.

Another fan called for the broadcaster to “apologise for your misogynistic remarks about Madonna tonight calling her a “sweaty mess”.”

Madonna: The Celebration Tour will kick off in on July 15 with stops across North America and Europe.