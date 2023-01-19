'Breaking Bad' stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul indulge in shenanigans at the NBA game

Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul were spotted having some fun at a Houston Rockets game.

On Wednesday, January 18, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul attended the NBA game between the Houston Rockets and Charlotte Hornets.

According to Daily Mail, the duo, after hitting the road to promote their Dos Hombres mezcal liquor, including meet and greets with fans, shared some laughs with each other while enjoying the game.

Cranston sported a white dress shirt under a sharp brown sport coat and matching brown pants. He also had a sterling silver watch peeking out from under his coat sleeves.

Meanwhile, Cranston's former co-star and current business partner, Paul, 43, opted for two-tone brown dress shirt under a white t-shirt and completed the outfit with black boots over black and white striped socks.

Cranston and Paul's outing comes after they spent a week in Oaxaca, Mexico, visiting their Dos Hombres headquarters.

