Pamela Anderson lauds the miracle birth of her sons: 'They made it!'

Pamela Anderson has just worn her heart on her sleeve and weighed in on her love for her children, as well as the miracle of their birth, considering their gene pool.

Anderson’s admissions have been made in her new memoir, Love, Pamela.

According to one of its extracts, Anderson believes, the birth of her two kids, one of life’s “true miracles” considering the gene pool she and rapper Tommy Lee carry.

She started it all by explaining how her sons, Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25, were the ones to encourage her into telling the story and admitted, “Brandon and Dylan are true miracles, considering their gene pool.”

“They have been through so much, yet they are not full of holes.”

In the memoir, Anderson also referenced the 1995 attack on her and partner Tommy Lee’s personal tapes.

In reference to it Anderson admitted, “We dealt with it the best way we knew how and some of it got crazy.” Plus “Tommy and I, between the two of us, I don't think we had the maturity level to really handle it all.”

The memoir also referenced a spousal abuse incident that occurred back in 1998, and led to Anderson’s divorce from Lee.

Looking back, she believes “I think we really let our kids down. And that's something it's really hard for me to forgive myself about. We should have found a way through it.”

But “I couldn't accept any kind of violent maneuver. It was my childhood fears coming out. I didn't want that for my kids and as much as I loved Tommy more than anything in the world, I loved my kids more.”