PSL 2023: Peshawar Zalmi complete schedule, match timings

Peshawar Zalmi Logo. — PSL/File

The much-awaited schedule of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) — the most celebrated T20 event in the country — has been announced on Friday.



The matches will take place at four different venues across Pakistan — including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan.

Let's take a look at the schedule of Peshawar Zalmi:

14 Feb: Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi

17 Feb: Multan Sultan v Peshawar Zalmi

20 Feb: Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi

23 Feb: Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United

26 Feb: Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi

1 March: Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings

7 March: Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars

8 March: Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators

10 March: Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans

12 March: Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi

(Afternoon matches will start at 2pm; evening matches in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi will start at 7pm. Evening matches in Multan will begin at 6pm except for the tournament opener, which will commence at 8pm)



Peshawar Zalmi Squad

Babar Azam (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Salman Irshad, Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Danish Aziz, Arshad Iqbal, Saim Ayub, Usman Qadir, Suifyan Muqeem, Haseeb Ullah, Jimmy Neesham



All the franchises will pick two more players in the supplementary category in the replacement draft, set to take place on January 24, to complete their squad of 20.

