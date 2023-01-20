PSL 2023: Peshawar Zalmi complete schedule, match timings

Friday Jan 20, 2023
The much-awaited schedule of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) — the most celebrated T20 event in the country — has been announced on Friday.
The matches will take place at four different venues across Pakistan — including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan.
Let's take a look at the schedule of Peshawar Zalmi:
14 Feb: Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi
17 Feb: Multan Sultan v Peshawar Zalmi
20 Feb: Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi
23 Feb: Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United
26 Feb: Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi
1 March: Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings
7 March: Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars
8 March: Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators
10 March: Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans
12 March: Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi
(Afternoon matches will start at 2pm; evening matches in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi will start at 7pm. Evening matches in Multan will begin at 6pm except for the tournament opener, which will commence at 8pm)
Babar Azam (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Salman Irshad, Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Danish Aziz, Arshad Iqbal, Saim Ayub, Usman Qadir, Suifyan Muqeem, Haseeb Ullah, Jimmy Neesham
All the franchises will pick two more players in the supplementary category in the replacement draft, set to take place on January 24, to complete their squad of 20.