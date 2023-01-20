 
sports
Friday Jan 20 2023
By
SDSports desk

PSL 2023: Peshawar Zalmi complete schedule, match timings

By
SDSports desk

Friday Jan 20, 2023

Peshawar Zalmi Logo. — PSL/File
Peshawar Zalmi Logo. — PSL/File

The much-awaited schedule of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) — the most celebrated T20 event in the country — has been announced on Friday.

The matches will take place at four different venues across Pakistan — including Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan.

Let's take a look at the schedule of Peshawar Zalmi:

14 Feb: Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi

17 Feb: Multan Sultan v Peshawar Zalmi

20 Feb: Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi 

23 Feb: Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United

26 Feb: Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi 

1 March: Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings

7 March: Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars

8 March:  Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators 

10 March: Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans

12 March: Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2023: Peshawar Zalmi complete schedule, match timings

(Afternoon matches will start at 2pm; evening matches in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi will start at 7pm. Evening matches in Multan will begin at 6pm except for the tournament opener, which will commence at 8pm)

Peshawar Zalmi Squad

Babar Azam (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Salman Irshad, Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Danish Aziz, Arshad Iqbal, Saim Ayub, Usman Qadir, Suifyan Muqeem, Haseeb Ullah, Jimmy Neesham

All the franchises will pick two more players in the supplementary category in the replacement draft, set to take place on January 24, to complete their squad of 20.

More From Sports:

PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars complete schedule, match timings

PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars complete schedule, match timings
Will Ali Sethi sing PSL 2023 anthem?

Will Ali Sethi sing PSL 2023 anthem?
PSL 2023: Multan Sultans' complete schedule, match timings

PSL 2023: Multan Sultans' complete schedule, match timings
PSL 2023: Karachi Kings complete schedule, match timings

PSL 2023: Karachi Kings complete schedule, match timings
PSL 2023 schedule: Here are the key takeaways

PSL 2023 schedule: Here are the key takeaways
'No free PSL passes,' Najam Sethi tells friends and high-ups

'No free PSL passes,' Najam Sethi tells friends and high-ups

PSL 2023: Here's the complete schedule

PSL 2023: Here's the complete schedule
WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan meets Messi and Ronaldo

WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan meets Messi and Ronaldo

Quetta 'to not host' PSL 2023 matches

Quetta 'to not host' PSL 2023 matches

Rizwan's latest milestone in T20 cricket

Rizwan's latest milestone in T20 cricket
Top Indian wrestlers accuse sports body chief of sexual harassment

Top Indian wrestlers accuse sports body chief of sexual harassment
'Joke’ tweet lands Babar Azam in fake sexting media storm

'Joke’ tweet lands Babar Azam in fake sexting media storm