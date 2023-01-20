 
Friday Jan 20 2023
Gloria Gaynor speaks on Miley Cyrus's Flowers: 'torch of empowerment'

Friday Jan 20, 2023

Miley Cyrus has recently attained the attention of music legend Gloria Gaynor after the release of her latest song Flowers.

Lately, the disco crooner took to Instagram and posted a clip from Miley’s music video for her new song.

Gloria commended Miley as she believed the song emphasises on “carrying the torch of empowerment”.

“I'm in Nashville working on new music and just heard, 'Flowers,' for the first time,” wrote the 79-year-old singer in the caption.

The music icon stated, “Your new song carries the torch of empowerment and encourages everyone to find strength in themselves to persevere and thrive.”

“Well done Miley!” she added.

Miley’s track Flowers is based on finding self-love after heartbreak while it also points towards her failed relationship with Liam Hemsworth.

It is pertinent to mention that Miley’s song reportedly inspired by Gloria’s I will Survive track as social media is abuzz with “melodic similarities” between “the two singles”.


